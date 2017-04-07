FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Japanese prime minister voices support for U.S. military strikes on Syria
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 4 months ago

Japanese prime minister voices support for U.S. military strikes on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe voiced support on Friday for U.S. military strikes against Syria after it launched deadly chemical weapons on a rebel-held area earlier this week.

"Many innocent people became victims from the chemical attacks. The international community was shocked by the tragedy that left many young children among the victims," Abe told reporters.

"Japan supports the U.S. government's determination to prevent the spread and use of chemical weapons," he said.

In an escalation of the U.S. military role in Syria, two American warships fired dozens of cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean Sea at an airbase controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's forces that the Pentagon says was used to store chemical weapons.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, writing by Malcolm Foster

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.