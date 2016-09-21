FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army says pilot rescued after jet crash north of capital
September 21, 2016 / 11:54 AM / a year ago

Syrian army says pilot rescued after jet crash north of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria's military said a pilot had been rescued after his plane crashed following a bombing raid against Islamic State militants north of the capital Damascus on Wednesday, state media reported.

State media quoted a military source as saying the plane crashed in the Eastern Qalamoun area north of the capital but did not say whether a technical fault or an attack was to blame.

Earlier Amaq news agency which is affiliated to the militants had claimed in a statement it had downed a Syrian army plane. A monitor also reported the crash.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi

