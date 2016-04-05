FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian jet shot down; pilot captured by Nusra Front: sources
#World News
April 5, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Syrian jet shot down; pilot captured by Nusra Front: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s military said a Syrian warplane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile in Aleppo province and that its pilot ejected, state media reported.

A monitoring group and a rebel source said the pilot was captured by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. The military source quoted by state media said the plane was on a reconnaissance mission.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights earlier said Islamist rebels had shot down the jet south of the city of Aleppo.

Reporting by John Davison and Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman; editing by John Stonestreet

