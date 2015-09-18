FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia fighter jets now seen at Syrian airfield: U.S. officials
September 18, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Russia fighter jets now seen at Syrian airfield: U.S. officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes a small number of Russian fighter jets are now at an airfield in Syria, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, a move that adds significant air power to a military buildup that has stoked concern in Washington.

One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there were four Russian jets at the airfield near Latakia, a stronghold of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The second official declined to offer a precise figure.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

