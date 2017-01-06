FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air strike in Syria kills jihadist, group says
#World News
January 6, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 7 months ago

Air strike in Syria kills jihadist, group says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An air strike in Syria killed a leading member of a major jihadist group and his son on Friday, his group said, in the second deadly air strike targeting the militant group this week.

The Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group, previously known as the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, accused the U.S.-led military coalition of killing Sheikh Younes Shoueib, a member of its shura council, in a statement published on Telegram, a messaging service.

It did not say where he was killed. Fateh al-Sham is one of the most powerful rebel groups in the northwestern province of Idlib, where earlier this week some two dozen people were killed in an air strike on one of its headquarters. The group also accused the U.S.-led coalition of carrying out that strike.

Fateh al-Sham broke its ties to al Qaeda last year.

Writing by Tom Perry/Ali Abdellati; Editing by Gareth Jones

