a year ago
Britain says post-Assad transition plan could help Syrian peace talks
#World News
September 7, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Britain says post-Assad transition plan could help Syrian peace talks

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Cuban news agency in this handout picture provided by SANA on July 21, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A blueprint for a Syrian political transition that requires President Bashar al-Assad to step down could help stalled peace talks restart, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Johnson said that if peace talks were to get back on track, "it is obviously critical that the world and all the interlocutors in Geneva should be able to see that there is a future for Syria that goes beyond the Assad regime."

Johnson was speaking at a meeting in London after talks with the Saudi-backed Syrian opposition group's general coordinator, Riyad Hijab, who presented a plan for a new political settlement for Syria.

"Listening to everybody here, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that with common sense and flexibility and energy, this vision and this plan that Dr Hijab and his colleagues have put forward can be put into effect," Johnson said.

Reporting William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
