4 months ago
Jordan says U.S. strike on Syria was 'necessary response': Petra
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 4 months ago

Jordan says U.S. strike on Syria was 'necessary response': Petra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan said on Friday a U.S. air strike on a Syrian air base was a "necessary and appropriate response" to a chemical weapons attack this week which the United States and its allies blamed on Syria's government.

The chemical incident was "an inhuman act ... which drew wide-ranging international reactions, the latest of which was the U.S. military strike.

"Jordan considers this a necessary and appropriate response to the continued targeting of civilians", government spokesman Mohammed al-Momeni said, quoted by state news agency Petra.

Syria's government denies using chemical weapons.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Tom Perry and John Davison in Beirut; Editing by Andrew Roche

