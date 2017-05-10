FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordanian air force brings down drone near border with Syria: statement
May 10, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 3 months ago

Jordanian air force brings down drone near border with Syria: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordan's air force brought down a drone that approached the country's air space near its northern border with Syria on Wednesday night, the Jordanian military said in a statement.

F-16 fighter jets brought down the drone after it repeatedly came close to the border, and the air force "gathered the drone's ruins" for inspection, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the drone.

On Tuesday, Syrian government warplanes struck rebel outposts near the Jordanian border, rebels in southern Syria said, bringing the war closer to Syria's U.S.-allied neighbor.

The air strikes were the first near that part of the border, a Jordanian official said. They came hours after Syria's foreign minister warned Jordan against sending troops into his country.

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti in Cairo; Writing by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans

