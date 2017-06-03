FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordanian forces kill militants at Syrian border
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 2 months ago

Jordanian forces kill militants at Syrian border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordanian border guards clashed with militants who tried to attack their positions at the border with Syria on Saturday, killing the gunmen and destroying three motorbikes they were riding, the Jordanian state news agency Petra reported.

The Petra report did not say how many militants had been killed in the attack near the Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, where Islamic State claimed a car bomb attack in May and has also clashed with Syrian rebel groups that operate in the area.

Rukban is located in a sparsely populated area near the intersection of the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

Citing a source in the Jordanian armed forces command, Petra said the militants had tried to attack the Jordanian border guards' forward positions from Syrian territory at 8.30 a.m. (0530 GMT). One border guard was wounded in the clash, it said. It did not identify which militant group they belonged to.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Ralph Boulton

