Syrian state media say mortars fired from Turkey injure visiting journalists

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian state news agency said on Tuesday that mortars fired from the Turkish side of the border into northern Syria had lightly wounded members of a group of foreign journalists touring an area recently seized from rebels.

It said 33 foreign journalists had been involved in the incident, citing a military source. Syria accuses Turkey of arming insurgents and foreign militants seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad’s government, and has demanded Ankara shut its borders to stop arms flows.