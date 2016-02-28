FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi foreign minister says Russia, Syrian govt violated truce
#World News
February 28, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi foreign minister says Russia, Syrian govt violated truce

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir delivers a statement after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the State Department in Washington, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday accused Russia and the Syrian government air force of violating a cessation of hostilities in Syria and said Riyadh was discussing the issue with international powers.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting Danish Foreign Minister Kristian Jensen in Riyadh, Jubeir said that there would be a “plan B” if it became clear that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government and its allies were not serious about the truce, but gave no details.

“I believe that abiding by the truce would be an important indicator of the seriousness to reach a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis that would include setting up a transitional authority and the transfer of power from Bashar to this council,” Jubeir said. “There is no place for Bashar in Syria.”

Reporting by Ali Abdelati; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
