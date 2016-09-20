FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. sanctions jihadist Syrian rebel group Jund al-Aqsa
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

U.S. sanctions jihadist Syrian rebel group Jund al-Aqsa

Smoke rises from Taybat al Imam town after rebel fighters from the hardline jihadist Jund al-Aqsa advanced in the town in Hama province, Syria August 31, 2016.Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has designated a jihadist rebel group in northern Syria, Jund al-Aqsa, a terrorist organization in a move to block any assets it may have in the United States and prevent Americans from engaging with the organization.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department said the group had once been part of the Nusra Front, an al Qaeda affiliate also deemed a "terrorist organization" by the United States, but has "since split and now carries out operations independently."

"However, despite the split it is still openly aligned with ANF (Nusra Front)," the State Department said, citing two suicide bombings Jund al-Aqsa launched in March 2015 and a February 2014 village massacre that killed 40 civilians.

The official terrorism designation is one way U.S. officials aim to deny sanctioned groups and individuals access to the U.S. financial system.

"Today’s action notifies the U.S. public and the international community that Jund al-Aqsa is actively engaged in terrorism," the state department said.

The hardline Jund al-Aqsa has been one of several rebel groups battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies in Hama province, a part of Syria where he has tried to consolidate his grip on power against a more than five-year-old insurgency. [nL8N1BD1CM]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.