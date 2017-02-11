Rebel fighters stand at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

ALMATY Delegations from the Syrian government and rebels along with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura have been invited to attend meetings on the Syria crisis in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on February 15-16, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, measures to stabilize situation in particular areas, adoption of rules for a joint operational group, and agreeing further measures to consolidate the ceasefire regime will be discussed at the meetings, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)