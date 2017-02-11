Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
ALMATY Delegations from the Syrian government and rebels along with U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura have been invited to attend meetings on the Syria crisis in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana on February 15-16, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
The implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, measures to stabilize situation in particular areas, adoption of rules for a joint operational group, and agreeing further measures to consolidate the ceasefire regime will be discussed at the meetings, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
LIMA Peru's Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said it was unclear where the country's fugitive former president Alejandro Toledo was on Sunday after the government's bid to capture him hit a legal obstacle in the United States.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he would present "responsible policies" in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank.