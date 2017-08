BEIRUT (Reuters) - Buses and Red Crescent vehicles arrived at the entrance to the besieged Syrian villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Lebanese group Hezbollah's al-Manar television said on Sunday.

An evacuation of rebel-held eastern Aleppo stalled this week because of demands from pro-government forces that a group of people needing medical treatment also be allowed to leave al-Foua and Kefraya, which are besieged by insurgents.