Kerry urges Russia to show 'grace' in Geneva Aleppo talks
December 10, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 10 months ago

Kerry urges Russia to show 'grace' in Geneva Aleppo talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man on a wheelchair flees with others into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Russia to show “a little grace” when American and Russian officials meet in Geneva later on Saturday to try to reach a deal enabling civilians and fighters to leave the besieged city of Aleppo.

“Fighters ... don’t trust that if they agreed to leave to try to save Aleppo that it will save Aleppo and they will be unharmed and free to move where they are not immediately attacked,” Kerry told reporters in Paris after a meeting of countries opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Russia and Assad have a moment where they are in a dominant position to show a little grace,” he said, adding that the talks in Geneva were aimed at finding a possible way of trying to save lives.

Reporting by John Irish, editing by Louise Heavens

