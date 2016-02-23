U.S. has 'Plan B' options if Syria transition does not happen: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will know within days if a proposed cessation of hostilities due to begin on Saturday will take hold and if a political transition does not unfold in Syria there are ‘Plan B’ options, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

“The proof will be in the actions that come in the next days,” Kerry told lawmakers. “We’re going to know in a month or two whether or not this transition process is really serious ... (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad himself is going to have to make some real decisions about the formation of a transitional governance process that’s real. If there isn’t ... there are certainly Plan B options being considered,” he added, referring to undefined contingency plans believed to include military action.