Kerry says hopes for more clarity on Syria ceasefire in next day or so

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he hoped for greater clarity over the next day or so on restoring a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and had agreed with Russia on strengthened monitoring once it was in place.

“Both sides, the opposition and the regime, have contributed to this chaos, and we are working over the next hours intensely in order to try to restore the cessation of hostilities,” Kerry told reporters in Geneva after talks with UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura.

“...Russia and the United States have agreed that there will be additional personnel who will work from here, in Geneva, on a daily basis ... in order to make sure there is a better ability to be able to enforce (it).”