Kerry says still some 'kinks' to be resolved in Syrian opposition deal

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday some questions still needed to be resolved over a deal among the Syrian opposition on joining peace talks but added he was confident they could be worked out.

“There are some questions, and obviously in our judgment, some kinks to be worked out. I am confident they will be worked out,” Kerry told reporters on the sidelines of climate talks in Paris, without elaborating on the issues that still had to be resolved.