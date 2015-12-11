FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says still some 'kinks' to be resolved in Syrian opposition deal
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says still some 'kinks' to be resolved in Syrian opposition deal

US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers a speech during the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, France December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday some questions still needed to be resolved over a deal among the Syrian opposition on joining peace talks but added he was confident they could be worked out.

“There are some questions, and obviously in our judgment, some kinks to be worked out. I am confident they will be worked out,” Kerry told reporters on the sidelines of climate talks in Paris, without elaborating on the issues that still had to be resolved.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.