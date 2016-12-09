FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Kerry says U.S., Russians to meet on Aleppo in Geneva on Saturday
#World News
December 9, 2016 / 8:34 PM / 8 months ago

Kerry says U.S., Russians to meet on Aleppo in Geneva on Saturday

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses a news conference during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Geneva on Saturday to discuss the situation in Aleppo, Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

"We are working hard with people that we even have disagreements with in order to see if we can find a way in the name of humanity and decency to be able to protect those lives and try to separate combatants and move the process forward," Kerry said at an event with the staff and families of the U.S. embassy in Paris, according to a State Department statement.

"Tomorrow, I will have a team from America with President Obama's direction be in Geneva together with (the) Russians."

The civilian population in Aleppo has been squeezed into an ever-decreasing area, as the Syrian army has pressed an offensive in an operation to retake all of the city's rebel-held east and bring victory in the civil war closer for President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by James Dalgleish

