Kerry says accord reached with Russia over U.N. resolution on chemical weapons in Syria
August 6, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry says accord reached with Russia over U.N. resolution on chemical weapons in Syria

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sit next to each other before a bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he had reached an agreement with his Russian counterpart on a draft U.N. resolution aimed at identifying the perpetrators of chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

”We also talked about the UN Resolution and indeed

I believe reached an agreement that should try to see that resolution voted on shortly, which will create a process of accountability which has been missing,” Kerry told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a regional forum in Malaysia.

Diplomats say the United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on Friday on a U.S. proposal to ask U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon and the global chemical weapons watchdog to assemble a team of investigators to lay blame for toxic gas attacks in Syria.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
