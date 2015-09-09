FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry tells Russia's Lavrov he is concerned about military activities
September 9, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry tells Russia's Lavrov he is concerned about military activities

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) in Washington September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday to express concern over reports of Russian military activities in Syria, warning that it could fan more violence and was unhelpful, a State Department spokesman said.

Spokesman John Kirby said Kerry made clear to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that if the reports were true “it could lead to greater violence and are not helpful at all” to efforts by the international community to end the conflict.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Walsh

