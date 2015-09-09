Kerry tells Russia's Lavrov he is concerned about military activities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday to express concern over reports of Russian military activities in Syria, warning that it could fan more violence and was unhelpful, a State Department spokesman said.

Spokesman John Kirby said Kerry made clear to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that if the reports were true “it could lead to greater violence and are not helpful at all” to efforts by the international community to end the conflict.