Kerry says U.S. still assessing strike on 'Jihadi John'

TUNIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday U.S. officials were still assessing the strike that targeted Islamic State militant “Jihadi John”, but he said the operation showed the group’s days were numbered.

The United States on Thursday carried out an air strike in Syria targeting the militant, a British citizen named Mohammed Emwazi who participated in gruesome videos showing the killings of American and British hostages, officials said.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike likely killed Emwazi though it was too soon to be certain.