Kerry says 'cessation of hostilities' in Syria agreed
February 12, 2016 / 12:19 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry says 'cessation of hostilities' in Syria agreed

U.S. Foreign Secretary John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) go for a handshake before their bilateral talks in Munich, Germany, February 11, 2016, ahead of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) meeting. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that an international meeting on the Syria crisis had agreed to implement a “cessation of hostilities” in Syria and to immediately expand delivery of humanitarian aid.

Kerry, speaking after marathon talks that included Russia and more than a dozen other countries, said that all nations involved in the talks agreed that Syrian peace negotiations should resume in Geneva as soon as possible.

Kerry, flanked by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura, acknowledged that the Munich meeting produced commitments on paper only. He and Lavrov agreed that the “real test” will be whether all parties to the Syrian conflict honor those commitments.

Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Sandra Maler

