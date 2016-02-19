Talks with Russians on Syria serious, constructive: Kerry

LONDON (Reuters) - Intensive discussions involving U.S. diplomats and their Russian counterparts on a cessation of hostilities in Syria have been “serious and so far constructive”, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

On a short stop in the British capital en route to the Jordanian capital Amman, where he was due to discuss the Syrian crisis with King Abdullah, Kerry said his team were “in near-constant discussions” with the Russians.

“Everyone recognizes the complexity of this endeavor, and there is certainly a lot more work to do. These discussions have been ‎serious and so far constructive, with a few tough issues still to resolve,” Kerry said shortly after landing in London.

“Working out modalities for a cessation of hostilities in a situation like Syria is a highly technical and detailed process; and that’s why our teams are still at it. We want this process to be sustainable, and should all participants prove willing to really sit down and work this out, we can get to a cessation of hostilities.”