FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry tells Putin Syria diplomatic efforts cannot continue indefinitely: State Dept.
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 11:54 PM / a year ago

Kerry tells Putin Syria diplomatic efforts cannot continue indefinitely: State Dept.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Maximov/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that without “concrete, near-term steps,” diplomatic efforts to end the war in Syria could not continue indefinitely, the State Department said.

In a three-hour meeting in Moscow that ended early on Friday, Kerry and Putin discussed the need to increase pressure on fighters loyal to Islamic State and the Nusra front, the department said in a statement.

Kerry arrived in Moscow on Thursday evening with a proposal to boost military and intelligence cooperation with Russia against Islamic State and al Qaeda in Syria, despite doubts among U.S. defense and intelligence officials.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.