Kerry tells Putin Syria diplomatic efforts cannot continue indefinitely: State Dept.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that without “concrete, near-term steps,” diplomatic efforts to end the war in Syria could not continue indefinitely, the State Department said.

In a three-hour meeting in Moscow that ended early on Friday, Kerry and Putin discussed the need to increase pressure on fighters loyal to Islamic State and the Nusra front, the department said in a statement.

Kerry arrived in Moscow on Thursday evening with a proposal to boost military and intelligence cooperation with Russia against Islamic State and al Qaeda in Syria, despite doubts among U.S. defense and intelligence officials.