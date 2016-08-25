Kerry lands in Geneva for talks with Russia's Lavrov on Syria

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Geneva on Thursday to try to finalize details of a deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on military cooperation and intelligence sharing in Syria.

American and Russian officials, whose governments back opposite sides in the five-year Syrian war, have been meeting since July on the plan aimed at defeating Islamic State. Kerry and Lavrov are to meet on Friday for talks.

Kerry said earlier this week the talks were nearing an end, with technical teams still meeting.

Kerry arrived from Jeddah, where he announced a plan to end the conflict in Yemen and also discussed Syria with Gulf Arab states, which support various rebel factions in Syria's war.