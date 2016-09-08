WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday in an effort to move toward a political agreement to end the Syrian civil war, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.
"Their discussion follows recent conversations on Syria and will focus on reducing violence, expanding humanitarian assistance for the Syrian people, and moving towards a political solution needed to end the civil war," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a written statement.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Iraq gears up for late-year push to retake Mosul from Islamic State
QAYYARA AIRBASE, Iraq The U.S.-led war on Islamic State has depleted the group's funds, leadership and foreign fighters, but the biggest battle yet is expected later this year in Iraq's northern city of Mosul, where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his "caliphate" two years ago.
U.N. nuclear agency says Iran sticking to nuclear deal
VIENNA Iran has kept to a nuclear deal it agreed with six world powers last year limiting its stockpiles of substances that could be used to make atomic weapons, a report by the U.N. nuclear agency found.
Syrian army and allies regain southern Aleppo district: monitor
BEIRUT Syria's army and its allies have regained an important Aleppo district lost to rebels last month, state media and a war monitor said on Thursday, and were pressing an offensive south of the city to further squeeze the insurgents.