FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kerry says early reports indicate reduction in Syria violence
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 6:33 PM / a year ago

Kerry says early reports indicate reduction in Syria violence

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane as he departs Washington, U.S., on his way to Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Early reports show some reduction of violence in Syria since a cessation of hostilities brokered by the United States and Russia came into effect on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

"The earliest reports are that there is some reduction in violence as well as a few reports of fighting here and there though it is far too early to draw any definitive conclusions," Kerry told reporters at the State Department.

"There will undoubtedly be reports of violations here or there but that is the nature of the beginning of the ceasefire almost always," he added.

Kerry said humanitarian assistance needed to urgently start flowing, including in all areas of Aleppo. "I don't think I have to spell out how urgent this assistance is, in some cases literally the difference between life and death for tens of thousands of people," he added.

He cited a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which said major conflict zones in Syria were calm after a ceasefire took effect at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday.

Kerry said once there was a sustained period of calm and increased humanitarian access over seven days, the United States and Russia would begin to coordinate military strikes.

"As soon as U.S.-Russia strikes begin then the Syrian regime will be prevented from flying combat missions over areas in which the legitimate opposition is present," Kerry said.

The United States has long said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air force should be grounded, but in recent weeks appeared to back away from that call saying Assad's forces could strike in areas where al-Qaeda-linked groups and Islamic State operated and where the opposition groups were not present.

This would prevent government forces from bombing civilians or opposition groups while claiming they were targeting militant groups, Kerry added.

Kerry said the truce was designed to enable warring sides to resume negotiations on a political transition in Syria.

"This is designed to bring people to the table in Geneva," he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.