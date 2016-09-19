FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry says aid expected to be delivered to eight locations on Monday
September 19, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Kerry says aid expected to be delivered to eight locations on Monday

The entrance of the Waer district is pictured in the central Syrian city of Homs, Syria September 19, 2016.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Humanitarian aid deliveries were expected to reach eight or more locations in areas of war-torn Syria on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said amid signs that a Syrian ceasefire may be in deep trouble.

"It was quite good last night," Kerry replied when asked whether the Syrian truce was holding, adding: "Trucks are moving today to maybe eight locations or more so we'll see where we are today. Let's wait..." He was speaking at the start of U.N. meetings in New York with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

