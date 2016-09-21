U.S.'s Kerry still believes way forward 'out of carnage' in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that he continued to believe there was a way forward "out of the carnage" in Syria.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing on the Syrian civil war, Kerry said that to save a ceasefire deal, brokered by the United States and Russia, all aircraft must be immediately grounded. He also called on all countries to stop supporting any parties trying to sabotage the ceasefire agreement.