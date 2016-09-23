Kerry says U.S., Russia 'evaluating mutual ideas' to stop Syria civil war

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States and Russia made a little progress on how to stop the Syrian civil war in talks on Friday and were discussing some shared ideas, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

"I met with the (Russian) foreign minister, we exchanged some ideas and we had a little bit of progress. We're evaluating some mutual ideas in a constructive way," Kerry said before a meeting with Asia-Pacific ministers on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.