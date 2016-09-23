FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry says U.S., Russia 'evaluating mutual ideas' to stop Syria civil war
#World News
September 23, 2016 / 5:52 PM / a year ago

Kerry says U.S., Russia 'evaluating mutual ideas' to stop Syria civil war

(L-R) U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pose for a photo before a Middle East Quartet Principals Meeting during 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 23, 2016.Andrew Kelly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States and Russia made a little progress on how to stop the Syrian civil war in talks on Friday and were discussing some shared ideas, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

"I met with the (Russian) foreign minister, we exchanged some ideas and we had a little bit of progress. We're evaluating some mutual ideas in a constructive way," Kerry said before a meeting with Asia-Pacific ministers on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
