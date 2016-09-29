U.S. on verge of suspending talks with Russia on Syria: Kerry

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is on the verge of suspending talks with Russia on trying to implement a ceasefire agreement to end the violence in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Thursday.

"We are on the verge of suspending the discussion because it is irrational in the context of the kind of bombing taking place to be sitting there trying to take things seriously," Kerry told an audience in Washington. "It is one of those moments where we are going to have to pursue other alternatives," he added.