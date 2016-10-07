Syrian, Russian actions in Syria demand war crimes investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian and Syrian actions such as bombing hospitals in Syria cry out for a war crimes investigation, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

"Last night, the (Syrian) regime attacked yet another hospital and 20 people were killed and 100 people were wounded. Russia, and the regime, owe the world more than an explanation about why they keep hitting hospitals and medical facilities and children and women," Kerry told reporters before a meeting with France's foreign minister. "These are acts that beg for an appropriate investigation of war crimes and those who commit these would and should be held accountable for these actions."