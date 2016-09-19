FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry says Syrian ceasefire holding but fragile
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Kerry says Syrian ceasefire holding but fragile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Syrian ceasefire is holding but fragile, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday amid reports that fighting had picked up after a week of reduced violence and humanitarian aid was still not getting to besieged areas in Aleppo.

"The basic ceasefire is holding but (is) fragile," Kerry said as he met his Vatican counterpart in New York. "We're waiting to get the full download from our team that is meeting now with the Russians in Geneva."

He said humanitarian assistance should reach eight locations on Monday, a key part of the ceasefire negotiated between him and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov more than a week ago.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
