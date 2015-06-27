Syrian Kurdish forces expel Islamic State from Kobani: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Kurdish YPG forces expelled Islamic State fighters from Syria’s Kobani on Saturday and took back full control of the town on the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

There were still some clashes between the YPG and the militant group to the south of the town, the Observatory’s founder Rami Abdulrahman said.

Islamic State has killed around 200 people in the Kobani area since launching a raid on the town early on Thursday, he added.