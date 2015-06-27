FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian Kurdish forces expel Islamic State from Kobani: monitor
#World News
June 27, 2015 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian Kurdish forces expel Islamic State from Kobani: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Kurdish YPG forces expelled Islamic State fighters from Syria’s Kobani on Saturday and took back full control of the town on the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

There were still some clashes between the YPG and the militant group to the south of the town, the Observatory’s founder Rami Abdulrahman said.

Islamic State has killed around 200 people in the Kobani area since launching a raid on the town early on Thursday, he added.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by John Stonestreet

