4 months ago
Putin to meet with security council after U.S. missile strikes on Syria
April 7, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 4 months ago

Putin to meet with security council after U.S. missile strikes on Syria

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of his security council later on Friday to discuss the U.S missile strikes on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia has suspended its Syria air safety agreement with the United States following the missile strikes.

Peskov said Russia would keep technical and military channels of communication open with Washington, but would not exchange any information through them.

"In light of the missile strikes, risks (of collisions between Russian and U.S. aircraft) are significantly higher," the spokesman told reporters.

The strikes were carried out in interests of Islamic State and other radical groups operating in Syria, Peskov added.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Sujata Rao

