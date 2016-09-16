FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says using influence to get Syrian army to fulfill truce deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Russia says using influence to get Syrian army to fulfill truce deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was using its influence to try to ensure the Syrian army fully implemented a shaky ceasefire agreement and that it hoped the United States would use its own influence with rebel groups too.

It made the comments after being asked about Syrian rebel assertions that the Syrian army had not withdrawn from positions around the Castello Road, which leads into Aleppo, meaning that aid deliveries to the city were unable to start. Russia said on Thursday the Syrian army had begun withdrawing from the road.

"Mutual recriminations are being made," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday.

"Beyond all doubt, the Russian side is continuing to use its influence to make sure that the ceasefire accords are implemented and we hope our American colleagues will do the same."

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Russia and the United States, was meant to take effect on Monday evening.

But the truce has so far been fragile, and Moscow has repeatedly blamed Washington for what it says is its reluctance to use its influence on some Syrian opposition units unwilling to stop fighting alongside the radical Jabhat Fatah al Sham organization, formerly known as the Nusra Front.

"In general, we can still state that the (ceasefire) process is moving forward, despite some setbacks," said Peskov.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.