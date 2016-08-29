Turkish military denies firing at Syrian Kurdish YPG forces: sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish military sources on Monday denied the army fired at Syrian Kurdish YPG forces in Hasaka province, after the YPG said one of their fighters was injured by shots from Turkish forces along the border.

"It's absolutely not true," one of the sources told Reuters, adding that there was no operation by the Turkish military near Hasaka province.

Chief YPG spokesman Redur Xelil had told Reuters that Turkish armored vehicles were patrolling the area and opened fire on the YPG fighters between the Kurdish-controlled cities of Qamishli and Amouda in Hasaka province.