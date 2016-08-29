FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish military denies firing at Syrian Kurdish YPG forces: sources
#World News
August 29, 2016 / 4:34 PM / a year ago

Turkish military denies firing at Syrian Kurdish YPG forces: sources

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) rides on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, in this file photo dated August 22, 2016.Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish military sources on Monday denied the army fired at Syrian Kurdish YPG forces in Hasaka province, after the YPG said one of their fighters was injured by shots from Turkish forces along the border.

"It's absolutely not true," one of the sources told Reuters, adding that there was no operation by the Turkish military near Hasaka province.

Chief YPG spokesman Redur Xelil had told Reuters that Turkish armored vehicles were patrolling the area and opened fire on the YPG fighters between the Kurdish-controlled cities of Qamishli and Amouda in Hasaka province.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair

