FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Syria's al-Moualem says Kurdish fight vs Islamic State legitimate
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 3 months ago

Syria's al-Moualem says Kurdish fight vs Islamic State legitimate

FILE PHOTO: Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria April 6, 2017.Omar Sanadiki/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said in a televised news conference on Monday that the Syrian Kurdish battle against Islamic State was "legitimate" and fell in the framework of preserving Syrian unity.

He was speaking in response to a question about U.S. support for Kurdish groups including the YPG militia, which Turkey regards as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose militant fighters are battling Turkish forces.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.