Kurdish PYD leader says not invited to Geneva Syria talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Saleh Muslim, the leader of the Kurdish PYD party, has not received an invitation to the U.N.-mediated Syria peace talks in Geneva and is not aware of any Kurdish representatives getting an invitation, he said on Tuesday.

“Of course we would sincerely like to join, and also we think that if we don’t join it, this Geneva 3 will fail as happened in Geneva 2, where they excluded some sides,” Muslim told Reuters.

“Of course we are representing a large number of people on the ground… so by excluding us they are not doing well for a political solution.”