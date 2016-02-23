Britain says uneasy after evidence of Kurdish coordination with Syria and Russia

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had seen disturbing evidence that Syrian Kurds were coordinating with the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the Russian air force.

“What we have seen over the last weeks is very disturbing evidence of coordination between Syrian Kurdish forces, the Syrian regime and the Russian air force which are making us distinctly uneasy about the Kurds’ role in all of this,” Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told the British Parliament.