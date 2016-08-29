FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkish troops fire at their fighters along border
August 29, 2016 / 4:34 PM / a year ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkish troops fire at their fighters along border

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they take positions in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 20, 2016. Picture taken August 20, 2016.Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria's Kurdish YPG militia said Turkish forces fired at their fighters along the border on Monday, wounding one fighter, hundreds of miles east of Turkey's main incursion into northern Syria.

Chief YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters that Turkish armored vehicles were patrolling the area and opened fire on the YPG fighters between the Kurdish-controlled cities of Qamishli and Amouda in Syria's northern Hasaka province.

Turkish-backed forces' push into northern Syria drew a rebuke on Monday from the United States, which said it was concerned the battle had shifted away from targeting Islamic State.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

