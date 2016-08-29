Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkish troops fire at their fighters along border

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria's Kurdish YPG militia said Turkish forces fired at their fighters along the border on Monday, wounding one fighter, hundreds of miles east of Turkey's main incursion into northern Syria.

Chief YPG spokesman Redur Xelil told Reuters that Turkish armored vehicles were patrolling the area and opened fire on the YPG fighters between the Kurdish-controlled cities of Qamishli and Amouda in Syria's northern Hasaka province.

Turkish-backed forces' push into northern Syria drew a rebuke on Monday from the United States, which said it was concerned the battle had shifted away from targeting Islamic State.