The company's new logo is pictured at the headquarters of LafargeHolcim in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2015.

ZURICH Cement group LafargeHolcim on Wednesday rejected suggestions that Syrian operations in 2013-2014 may have contributed to financing Islamic State militants.

"The group completely refutes any suggestion of financing of designated terrorist organizations," LafargeHolcim said in a statement.

Two human rights groups said on Tuesday they had filed a legal complaint in Paris against cement firm Lafarge, which became part of the Swiss-based LafargeHolcim Group last year, saying some of its work in Syria may have made it complicit in financing Islamic State and in war crimes.

LafargeHolcim said an investigation into the allegations was being conducted by several law firms mandated by the group's finance and audit committee. "The investigation will determine whether rules have been followed and if processes need to be adapted," LafargeHolcim said.

