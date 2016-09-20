U.N. rows back from calling Syria aid convoy attack 'air strikes'

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday that a Syrian humanitarian convoy was hit by "attacks" on Monday rather than "air strikes" as it had said earlier.

"We are not in a position to determine whether these were in fact air strikes. We are in a position to say that the convoy was attacked," U.N. humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said.

A statement from the top U.N. humanitarian officials in Syria and the region had described "air strikes" but was swiftly amended to read "attacks", after what Laerke said was probably a drafting error.