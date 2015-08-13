FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockets kill two people in Syria's Latakia: state media
August 13, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Rockets kill two people in Syria's Latakia: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least two people were killed when rockets hit Latakia on Thursday, state media said, in a rare attack on the Syrian coastal city that is a bastion of President Bashar al-Assad.

The city has largely been spared the violence of the more than four-year Syrian civil war, which has killed a quarter of a million people.

The rockets hit the city center, and state television showed footage of burning cars and people running from the scene.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which state media said had been carried out by “terrorists”, a term it uses to describe insurgents fighting to topple Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor of the war, said the attack killed at least one person and wounded 14 others.

It came days after insurgents gained ground in the Sahl al-Ghab plain east of Latakia province.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

