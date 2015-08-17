FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurgent rocket fire kills three in Syrian coastal city: state media
August 17, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Insurgent rocket fire kills three in Syrian coastal city: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rockets fired by Syrian insurgents killed three people on Monday in a Syrian coastal city that is a government stronghold, state media reported, in the second lethal rocket attack there in four days.

Another 20 people were wounded by the explosions in Latakia, state television said, after the militants fired rockets at the city from northern Latakia province.

On Thursday, rocket attacks killed at least two people in a rare assault on the bastion of President Bashar al-Assad which has largely been spared the violence of the more than four-year-long civil war.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams

