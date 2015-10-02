FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian air strikes hit near Syrian coastal region: monitor
#World News
October 2, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Russian air strikes hit near Syrian coastal region: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes most likely carried out by Russia hit Syria’s coastal Latakia province and a plain in neighboring Hama on Friday, a monitoring group said.

Raids “believed to be Russian” targeted areas of northern Latakia and around the village of Khirbat al-Naqus on the Sahl al-Ghab plain in western Hama province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Insurgents made significant advances in Sahl al-Ghab a few weeks ago, threatening the coastal heartland of Assad’s Alawite minority in Latakia. The government has also been battling rebels in northern Latakia province.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Hugh Lawson

