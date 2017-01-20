FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process: agencies cite Lavrov
#World News
January 20, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 7 months ago

Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process: agencies cite Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has observed positive signs in the Syria peace process and sees a meeting in the Kazakh capital next week as an important step toward establishing a framework for talks taking place in Geneva, Russian news agencies cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov was also quoted as saying by RIA news agency that Moscow was ready to do its part to move to a constructive dialogue with the United States.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe; editing by Christian Lowe

