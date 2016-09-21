Russia's Lavrov calls for impartial probe into aid convoy attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday called for a "thorough and impartial investigation" into an attack on a humanitarian convoy in Syria on Monday.

Sergei Lavrov told a United Nations Security Council briefing on Syria that a ceasefire brokered with the United States on Sept. 9 would only work if there was a comprehensive approach with simultaneous steps taken by all parties involved in the war. "Otherwise nothing will happen. There will not be any unilateral pauses."