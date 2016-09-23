FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says wants signs U.S.-led coalition has influence on Syrian rebels
September 23, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Russia's Lavrov says wants signs U.S.-led coalition has influence on Syrian rebels

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the 71st United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 23, 2016.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he wanted to see signs that the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State has influence over opposition groups on the ground in Syria to ensure that any ceasefire could succeed.

"We want to see any sign which would prove that the coalition has influence on those who are on the ground facing the government," he said, adding that any truce would be senseless if opposition groups were not separated from the Islamist militants of the Nusra Front group.

He made no reference to possible progress after talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry earlier in the day.

Reporting By Michelle Nicholls, John Irish and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool

